Rhys McKee: Ballymena MMA fighter clinches world BAMMA lightweight title

Rhys McKee clinched the world lightweight title at BAMMA 34 at London's SSE Arena

Ballymena mixed martial arts fighter Rhys McKee clinched the world BAMMA lightweight title with a first-round knockout win over Tim Barnett.

McKee, 22, produced a devastating combination of punches and knees to avenge his only previous career loss by Englishman Barnett last year.

The Northern Irishman dropped Barnett twice before referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest.

The contest took place at BAMMA 34 at London's SSE Arena.

McKee has trained at Rodney Moore's IMMA Gym in Ballymena since he was 16.