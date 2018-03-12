BBC Sport - Highlights: Belfast Giants survive a late Nottingham Panthers revival in the Elite League.

Belfast Giants withstand a late rally by Nottingham Panthers to clinch a 6-4 win in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Two goals by Darcy Murphy helped the Belfast side into a 5-1 lead before Panthers came storming back into contention.

Giants can now clinch the Erhardt Conference if they defeat Cardiff Devils in their remaining two matches against the league leaders.

