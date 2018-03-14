BBC Sport - Listen again: Is there a hip injury crisis in GAA?

Listen again: Is there a hip injury crisis in GAA?

BBC Sport NI assembles a high-profile panel to debate the "hip injury crisis" confronting Gaelic games.

Mr Patrick Carton, a Waterford based orthopaedic surgeon and expert in his field has, recently cautioned of a "hip injury crisis sweeping through the GAA".

Fellow surgeon Mr Jonathan Bunn also recognises the "epidemic", but has a more conservative approach to surgical intervention .

At 25, Antrim footballer Declan Lynch recently underwent a fifth surgery -.to date he's approximately £30,000 out of pocket.

Physiotherapist Helen McElroy, who has worked with two inter-county squads, has just completed her PHD into hip and groin injuries

Enda McGinley, three-time All-Ireland winner and leading physiotherapist in Belfast RVH, completes the panel.

Top videos

Audio

Listen again: Is there a hip injury crisis in GAA?

Video

Champions League exit 'nothing new' for Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Try of the Week: Saints' Percival secures hat-trick

Video

England success papered over the cracks - Jones

Audio

The man in a mask

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance

Video

Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Video

Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Video

So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?

Top Stories