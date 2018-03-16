North West 200: Ian Hutchinson hopeful of racing as he continues recovery

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's the second time that I've had my leg lengthened from the same point' - Hutchinson

Ian Hutchinson says he is "hopeful" of racing at the North West 200 in May as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered at last year's Isle of Man TT.

The 38-year-old Yorkshireman had to have his ankle removed and also broke his femur after crashing at the 27th milestone during the Senior TT.

"I'm doing everything that I can so that I'm ready should the frame come off my leg in time," said Hutchinson.

"All I can do is keep my fingers crossed and give it as long as I can."

"The cut-off point is probably the end of April realistically in terms of getting some time on a bike before the North West," added the Bingley rider.

Hutchinson had his leg reconstructed by a surgeon in Cambridge who had treated him before and has had his lower leg lengthened by 40mm to compensate for having the ankle removed.

He had to endure more than 30 operations on his left leg after an accident in 2010 and after a five-year absence returned to win eight TT races in the last three years.

'It's difficult with the frame on, it's painful'

"The actual parts that were broken have healed but unfortunately I had to have my leg lengthened again because of my ankle being removed so that's the bit that is taking longer than I would have hoped.

"It's the second time that I've had my leg lengthened from the same point of bone so it's a bit slow.

"I'm doing all sorts of strength work, all the things I did last time, techniques to train with the frame on, but it's difficult with the frame on, it's painful.

"I'm willing to do it however so that if the frame comes off I am fit enough and strong enough to race and be able to do myself justice."

Ian Hutchinson signed for Honda Racing for the 2018 season in December

The 16-times TT winner and three-time North West victor signed for Honda Racing during the winter as team-mate to Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston.

"It's a shame I can't be testing the bike but I went with the team to Monteblanco and Lee is really happy with the bike and they have got a direction to go at.

"They are going to do a few more tests so I'm looking forward to being able to ride it.

"You don't know where you're going to be but I've come back twice before.

"I totally out-did what I thought I could do the last time so I just need to be fit and safe to race with everybody and do what I can on the day."