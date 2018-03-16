BBC Sport - 'It's the second time I've had my leg lengthened' - Hutchinson

'It's the second time I've had my leg lengthened' - Hutchinson

Ian Hutchinson says he is hopeful of riding at the 2018 North West 200 despite having his ankle removed and leg lengthened after a crash in the Senior TT race on the Isle of Man last June.

Hutchinson had to endure more than 30 operations on his left leg after an accident at Silverstone in 2010 and after a five-year absence returned to win eight TT races in the last three years.

The Yorkshireman is still wearing a cage on his damaged leg, but is hopeful of returning to action by the end of April.

Top videos

Video

'It's the second time I've had my leg lengthened' - Hutchinson

Video

Watch Mourinho's impassioned 12-minute speech

Video

Football was very different in 1983...

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Scots prepare for UFC Fight Night

Audio

Rod Stewart serenades wife Penny Lancaster at Cheltenham Festival

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dawson 'embarrassed' by Eddie Jones' comments

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I don't want to be Liverpool manager at 70 - Klopp

Top Stories