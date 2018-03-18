All-Ireland Club Camogie: Slaughtneil's title defence delayed

Orlaith McGrath of Sarsfields and Slaughtneil’s Aoife Ní Chaiside will have to wait for the All-Ireland Camogie Club final to be rescheduled

Slaughtneil's defence of their All-Ireland Camogie Club title has been delayed by bad weather once again.

The Ulster and Derry champions were set to face Sarsfields of Galway at Croke Park in a repeat of last year's final.

The game was set to form a double-header with the Intermediate final between Athenry and Johnstownbridge.

Heavy snow in Dublin has forced the Camogie Association to postpone the fixtures because of concerns over the safety of supporters.

The Camogie Association say details of the re-arranged fixture dates and venue will be finalised and announced in due course.

It is the second time the finals have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The matches were originally due to take place on Sunday, 4 March but was postponed due to severe weather conditions.

Fixture chaos

The Division Two Football League fixture between Down and Tipperary in Newry has also been called off as a result of the bad weather.

The GAA has been forced to announce a series of cancellations in the Football and Hurling Leagues with many of the matches rescheduled for Monday, 19 March.

No decision has been made on a date for the rearranged match between Down and Tipperary with the Central Competitions Control Committee expected to announce the details on Tuesday, 20 March.