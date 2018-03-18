BBC Sport - Football League: Mickey Harte happy as Tyrone maintain top-flight status
Harte happy as Tyrone maintain top-flight status
- From the section Northern Ireland
Red Hands manager Mickey Harte is pleased with Sunday's win over Mayo which ensures another season in Football League Division One.
Tyrone cruised a 2-14 to 0-8 victory over a shambolic Mayo side to secure Division One status with one game remaining.
Harte also provided an update on Hugh Pat McGeary after he was stretchered off with a leg injury in a match which saw a player from each team sent off.