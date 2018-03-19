MacRory Cup final: St Ronan's beat St Mary's 1-09 to 1-07

Media playback is not supported on this device St Ronan's see off St Mary's in 2018 MacRory Cup final

Lurgan school St Ronan's College have won the MacRory Cup for the first time by beating holders St Mary's of Magherafelt in a closely-fought final.

A stoppage-time free by Eoin McConville made sure of the historic triumph by 1-09 to 1-07 at the Athletic Grounds.

St Ronan's, boosted by an Oisin Smyth penalty, raced into an early four-point lead but St Mary's edged in front after Daniel Bradley netted a penalty.

Man of the match Rioghan Meehan landed three second-half points.

The MacLarnon Cup final between Holy Trinity of Cookstown and St Eunan's Letterkenny ended in a draw and they will replay on Friday night.

St Ronan's, formed in an amalgamation of three schools just three years ago, had a dream start to their first appearance in a MacRory final.

Conall Devlin was deemed guilty of a foot block when intercepting Eoin McConville's shot on goal in the first minute, and Smyth coolly converted the resulting penalty.

Smyth, of Armagh club Sarsfieds club, quickly added a point to give the Lurgan boys an early four-point advantage.

St Mary's recovered from their sluggish start, pegging back points through Liam Quinn and half-back Devlin.

The Magherafelt school were then awarded a 25th-minute penalty after Devlin was shoved in the back just as the St Mary's man was about to shoot on goal.

Bradley netted low to put St Mary's into a lead which was extended to two when Adam Connolly added a good point from play.

St Ronan's levelled when Eoin McConville landed two quick points but St Mark's held a slender 1-4 to 1-3 interval advantage thanks to a hoisted effort by Tiarnan McAteer.

Scores were exchanged in a tight second half before St Ronan's got their noses in front in the closing stages.