Isle of Man TT: KMR sign up McGuinness for Supertwins

John McGuinness is to compete for the Northern Ireland-based KMR Kawasaki team at this year's Isle of Man TT Races.

McGuinness, 45, has not raced since being injured in a crash at the North West 200 in May 2017.

He will ride for KMR, run by Ryan Farquhar, in the Supertwins category and for the Norton factory team in the Superbike and Senior races at the TT.

McGuinness has won 23 TT races, just three short of Joey Dunlop's record.

KMR owner Farquhar will have three other riders in action on the island - Peter Hickman, Derek McGee and Danny Webb.

McGuinness, from Morecambe, suffered a fractured leg, plus back and rib injuries, in a crash during a practise session at the North West 200.