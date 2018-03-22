Michael Dunlop says he will have a competitive Superbike package at the Isle of Man TT despite splitting with Hawk Suzuki last week.

Dunlop will ride a PTR run Supersport machine, as well as competing on his own Superstock bike at the International road races and is still looking for a Superbike ride.

John McGuinness, a 23-time race winner, will ride a Michael Dunlop Racing prepared Honda in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man.