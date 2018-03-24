BBC Sport - Holy Trinity beat St Eunan's in closely-fought MacLarnon Cup replay

Holy Trinity lift cup after extra-time victory

Holy Trinity Cookstown win the MacLarnon Cup by defeating St Eunan's Letterkenny 2-08 to 0-13 after extra-time in the replay at Celtic Park.

Tiernan Mackle hit Cookstown's first-half goal and Shane Murphy added a penalty in the second half.

St Eunan's fought back to force extra-time, but Oran Mulgrew's late score secured Holy Trinity's victory.

