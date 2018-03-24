GAA appoint Dublin-based Carlow man Tom Ryan as new director general

Carlow native Tom Ryan has been the GAA's director of finance since 2007

The GAA have announced that their current director of finance Tom Ryan is to become the association's new director general.

Dublin-based Carlow native Ryan will take over from Paraic Duffy who will step down after 10 years in the role on 31 March.

Ryan, 48, is a member of the Faughs club in Templeogue in Dublin.

GAA president John Horan said that Ryan has the "requisite vision to lead the association in the years ahead".

Horan added:""He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level providing him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

"I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role."

Ryan said that he was "humbled and excited to be assuming this position".