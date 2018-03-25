World Superbikes: Champion Rea fourth in race two in Thailand as Davies triumphs

Davies' win moves him up to fourth in the championship - 11 points behind leader Rea

Welsh rider Chaz Davies took victory in race two at the World Superbike round in Thailand as defending champion Jonathan Rea had to settle for fourth.

Rea's fellow Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty suffered suspected lower back and pelvic injuries after crashing out.

Aprilia boss Shaun Muir said Laverty had no feeling in his legs after the crash but that it was "coming back".

Ducati rider Davies took a comfortable win ahead of Dutchman Michael van der Mark and England's Alex Lowes.

Rea, who won Saturday's race one, now leads the championship by two points from Marco Melandri.

Laverty's team boss Shaun Muir said that the Toomebridge man, 31, had been "run over" by Spanish rider Jordi Torres after coming off his bike and had been taken to hospital.

"Torres ran straight over the middle of his back," Muir told Eurosport.

"He's taken a heavy whack. We think there is maybe pelvic and lower back injuries. He couldn't feel his feet at the time trackside but that has come back now so we can breathe a sigh of relief.

"He's taken a bad one there but the positive is that he's chatting to us now and on the way to hospital."

Rea appeared to suffer handling problems on his Kawasaki during Sunday's race as he went wide on a number of occasions, which included losing a lot of ground on lap five.