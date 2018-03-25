BBC Sport - Football League: Gallagher glee at Fermanagh promotion

Gallagher glee at Fermanagh promotion

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher praises his team's battling qualities as a 1-10 to 1-19 win over Longford secures promotion to Division Two.

Longford led by two points before Seamus Quigley slotted over three frees in added time to win it for Fermanagh in the winner-takes-all game at Pearse Park.

Fermanagh will take on Armagh in an all-Ulster Division Three final next Saturday night.

