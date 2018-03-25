Cavan defender Padraig Faulkner is pleased with the Breffni team's immediate return to Division One thanks to a 0-17 to 2-10 win over Tipperary.

Conor Madden's point deep into added time clinched a victory at Breffni Park which sees Mattie McGleenan’s side return to top-flight football after one season in Division Two.

Cavan will go up against Roscommon next weekend in the Division Two final.