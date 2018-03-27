Michael Dunlop to ride Tyco BMW Superbike at NW 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster GP

Michael Dunlop's 15 Isle of Man TT victories have included five wins in the Superbike classes

Michael Dunlop has signed a deal with Tyco BMW to ride one of the team's Superbikes at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

Dunlop's decision means he will be a team-mate of fellow Northern Irishman Alastair Seeley at the North West 200 in May.

Confirming the news, Dunlop admitted his relationship with the Tyco team has not always been cordial.

"Everything has been hot headed and hasn't been plain sailing," he said.

"Local lads, local team and it's very easy to be seen as feisty the last few years between me and the team.

"(But) At the end of the day I want to do a job, they want a job done so it's very very simple. We will make a package and make it right."

Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen will also ride a Tyco BMW Superbike in the three major international road races meetings.

Dunlop 'more fired up than ever'

Dunlop added that he has worked hard on his fitness in the off-season and "intends to break laps records" on the Tyco Superbike.

"I am more fired up that I ever was and make a point," said the Ballymoney man, whose 15 Isle of Man TT victories have included five Superbike wins.

Tyco team manager Philip Neill said the partnership with Dunlop "simply had to happen at some point".

"My father and I, together with all the guys at TAS Racing, are excited and looking forward to the challenge," added Neill.

Earlier this month Dunlop left the Hawk Racing team with whom he has enjoyed major Superbike success.

Dunlop will compete in this year's international road races in the Superstock and Supersport classes on his own MD Racing team's bikes.

The Northern Irishman holds the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT and his success in the Senior race in 2017 took his tally of victories at the event to 15.

Dunlop is currently fourth on the all-time solo winners' list around the 37.7-mile Mountain Course, 11 behind his late uncle, and record holder, Joey Dunlop.

On top of his Senior TT success in 2017, Dunlop also claimed a win in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man meeting, as well as taking the chequered flag at the North West 200 in the same class.