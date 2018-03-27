BBC Sport - Michael Dunlop puts past differences with Tyco BMW behind him to sign for NI-based team
Dunlop puts 'past behind me' to sign for Tyco BMW
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Dunlop signs a deal with Tyco BMW to ride one of the team's Superbikes at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.
Dunlop's decision means he will be a team-mate of fellow Northern Irishman Alastair Seeley at the North West 200 in May.
The rider admitted his relationship with the Tyco team has not always been cordial.