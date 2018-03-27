World Superbikes: Injured Eugene Laverty out for two months

Eugene Laverty is targeting a comebackin the UK round at Donington Park

Eugene Laverty will miss three rounds of the World Superbike Championship after sustaining internal injuries in a crash in Thailand on Sunday.

The Toomebridge man was struck by another rider after coming off his Milwaukee Aprilia machine in race two.

"The initial fear of lying on the ground and not being able to move my legs was something that I've never felt before," said the 31-year-old.

"I count myself lucky that my injuries are not worse."

Two fractures of the pelvis will heal without surgical intervention although Laverty required a minor operation on Sunday evening to repair internal injuries.

He is out of the rounds in Spain, Netherlands and Italy but Laverty remains upbeat and is already eyeing a comeback at Donington Park in late May.

"I'm obviously very disappointed that I will be forced to miss some races so early in the season," he added.

"I'm very fortunate to have a fantastic group of people around me from my wife Pippa, my brother John who reacted fantastically during the key hours after the crash, and the entire Milwaukee Aprilia team who joined me in the hospital to make sure that I was in good hands.

"Due to my internal injuries I will be restricted in the first month of my recovery but following that we will push hard to ensure that my pelvis heals and I'm aiming to get back on the bike at my home round at Donington Park."