Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100 road races

Martin returned to action at the 2017 Tandragee 100

High-profile English rider Guy Martin is to compete at the Tandragee 100 road races, the organisers have announced.

The 36-year-old, also well-known as a television personality, will be in action in the Classic and Forgotten Era events in County Armagh.

Martin competed at Tandragee last year, his first competitive appearance since 2015, and came off his bike after a collision in the first race.

The meeting was abandoned when a rider was injured in the senior support race.

The Tandragee 100, staged on a 5.3-mile course, takes place on 4 and 5 May and Martin will ride his 750cc BSA machine.