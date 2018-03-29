North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley says he is hungry for more wins as he prepares a three-pronged attack in 2018.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I do and don't try to fix what's not broken," said Seeley, who has a record 21 victories around 'the Triangle' circuit.

The Carrickfergus man, 38, will ride for Tyco BMW and EHA Yamaha on the North Coast, as well as competing in the British Superstock Championship with WD40 Racing.