Glenn Irwin wants to build on his success last season and is targeting more victories in 2018.

Irwin, 27, won the feature Superbike race at the 2017 North West 200, as well as claiming a second international road race victory at Macau and taking his maiden British Superbike win.

He will return to the North Coast with PBM Ducati as well as remaining with the team for another BSB campaign.