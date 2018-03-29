Football League: Armagh and Fermanagh contest Division Three final

Armagh beat Fermanagh to win the 2015 Division Three title

Allianz Football League Date: Saturday, 31 March Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 16:50 BST

The Division Three final between Armagh and Fermanagh will be the mid-point of a burgeoning rivalry between the sides.

The two teams cancelled each other out at Brewster Park but they will now compete for silverware on Saturday.

Armagh won promotion after their drawn encounter before the Ernesiders also secured a place in Division Two.

The Croke Park decider comes just seven weeks before the final leg of their 2018 trilogy when they meet in the Ulster Championship on 19 May.

"People might say it's not ideal to play the same team twice before you go and play them in a Championship match but Fermanagh are in the same boat," said Armagh defender Charlie Vernon.

"We'll just concentrate on what's in front of us now and worry about the Championship game whenever it comes.

"We're just trying to finish off the league on a bit of a high and get a positive frame of mind going into our training and preparations for the next phase."

Armagh and Fermanagh also met in the 2015 Division Three final, which the Orchard men won by 0-16 to 0-11, but Kieran McGeeney's side were relegated the following season.

"The teams have changed considerably since that," added Vernon.

"From an Armagh point of view anyway, in terms of the personnel involved, you'll still get some level of consistency through it but there's been quite a turnover of players and it's a whole new ball game from our point of view."

Armagh defeated Fermanagh by 0-20 to 0-11 in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2017

Fermanagh dropped back into the third tier last year but secured an immediate return during an impressive debut season under new manager Rory Gallagher.

The Erne men have lost just twice in 2018, topping their group in the McKenna Cup with a perfect record and losing once - to Westmeath - during their league campaign.

Armagh's 2018 results have mirrored their Ulster rivals as they aim to build on last year's championship performances, which featured a qualifier win against Fermanagh, before a crushing quarter-final loss to Tyrone.

"We were very disappointed after the Tyrone match with the manner of the defeat and the fact that we felt we left our performance behind us as well," admitted Vernon.

"We didn't really compete as well as we think we could and that's disappointing any time that happens.

"We'll be looking to give our best shot and I'm sure Fermanagh will be the exact same."

Allianz Football League fixtures - Saturday, 31 March Division Two Down v Tipperary Newry, 15:00 BST Louth v Meath Drogheda, 15:00 BST

Division Three final Armagh v Fermanagh Croke Park, 17:00 BST

Division Four final Carlow v Laois Croke Park, 15:00 BST

Allianz Football League fixtures - Sunday, 1 April Division One final Dublin v Galway Croke Park, 16:00 BST