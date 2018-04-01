Cavan boss Mattie Gleenan says a poor finish to the Division Two decider led to their 4-16 to 4-12 defeat by Roscommon at Croke Park.

McGlennan also provided an update on Dara McVeety's injury ahead of their Ulster SFC opener against Donegal on 13 May.

Cavan and Roscommon had already secured promotion to Division One before Sunday's final.