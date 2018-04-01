British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin sixth after recovery from injury

Glenn Irwin secured 10 championship points in the first race of 2018 on Sunday

Glenn Irwin finished sixth in the opening British Superbike race of the season a day after the Carrick rider was injured in a practice crash.

Irwin recovered from back and neck injuries to race at Donington Park and he came in 4.6 seconds behind winner Bradley Ray on his Ducati.

Michael Laverty was 10th with Carl Phillips 24th and William Dunlop 27th.

Keith Farmer was second and Josh Elliott third in the Supersport race with Alastair Seeley in fifth.

There will be further race action at the English circuit on Monday.

Irwin is embarking on his third British Superbikes season, having finished 12th in 2016 and 2017.

He missed two rounds of last year's championship after sustaining arm injuries in a crash in a BSB meeting at Knockhill in Scotland.

Irwin won the main Superbike race at last year's North West 200 and in September achieved his maiden BSB victory at Silverstone.