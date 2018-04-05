The race is on to deliver Northern Ireland's first gold medal in women's boxing at Gold Coast 2018.

Michaela Walsh and Alanna Audrey-Murphy both took home medals from Glasgow 2014 when women's boxing made its Commonwealth Games debut and Walsh will return this year along with Kristina O'Hara, Alana Nihell and Carly McNaul.

"I expect nothing less than a gold medal. All this hard training that the whole team has been putting in, I expect gold medals for everybody," said light flyweight O'Hara.