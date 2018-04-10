Bruce Anstey poised to miss 2018 road racing season because of illness
New Zealander Bruce Anstey is highly unlikely to compete in the 2018 road racing season as he battles a serious illness.
The 48-year-old, whose impressive career includes 13 Isle of Man TT wins, has "multiple tumours in his lungs and a tumour on his spine".
He wife Annie added on Facebook that Anstey also has a "blood clot on the lung just to kick him while he's down".
"He is waiting for a treatment plan and should be starting it very soon."
"I doubt very much Bruce will see any racing this year, but we won't rule that out lol!," she said.