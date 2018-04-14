British Superbikes: Andy Reid wins Superstock race at Brands Hatch

From the section

Andy Reid is a multiple former race winner in the British Supersport class

Andy Reid has secured a second consecutive win in the British 1000cc Superstock series by winning the opening 24-lap race at Brands Hatch.

The EHA Racing Aprilia rider came home 0.7 seconds ahead of compatriot Keith Farmer from Clogher on his Tyco BMW.

Australian Billy McConnell completed the podium, with Alastair Seeley sixth and Josh Elliott seventh.

McConnell and Farmer head the standings on 57 points, with Reid third on 50 ahead of Sunday's race two.

Elliott is fifth on 38 points and Seeley eighth on 24.

Jordanstown man Reid was also a winner at the opening round of the season at Donington Park on Easter Monday.

Glenn Irwin and Michael Laverty will be among those in Superbike action in Sunday's two races.