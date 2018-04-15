British Superbikes: Irwin and Laverty on Superbikes podium

Glenn Irwin is competing for Be Wiser Ducati for the third consecutive season

Glenn Irwin finished second while fellow NI rider Michael Laverty came in third in British Superbikes race two at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Irwin, who was pipped to victory by Leon Haslam, was seventh in the opener and one place ahead of Laverty while Carl Phillips was 21st and 10th.

Andy Reid followed up his 1000c Superstock win on Saturday with third spot in race two a day later.

Alastair Seeley was fifth with Josh Elliott back in eighth.

Keith Farmer failed to finish the race, which was won by Billy McConnell, after coming in second behind Reid a day earlier.

McConnell tops the standings with Reid 16 points behind in second while Farmer lies third - Elliott is fifth and one place in front of Seeley.

Dublin rider Jack Kennedy completed a Supersport double with David Allingham eighth and 12th while Ross Patterson was 28th and 19th.

Laverty led the second Superbike race, held in wet conditions, but compatriot Irwin moved in front before Haslam made his decisive move in the last lap.

Bradley Ray leads the championship with Irwin 35 points back in fourth while Laverty sits fifth.

Eunan McGlinchey remains top of the Junior Supersport standings after taking a win and a second place.