Eugene Laverty recalls his terrifying crash at the World Superbike round in Thailand when he was left feeling as though he was 'trapped in a nightmare'.
Laverty was hit by another rider after falling off his bike in race two, and spent two weeks in a Bangkok hospital before being transported home to Northern Ireland.
The 32-year-old, who suffered a broken pelvis and internal injures, hopes to return to action at Donington Park at the end of May.