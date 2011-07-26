100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Simon Terry

Archery

Born: 27/03/74

Career highlight

Terry made headlines as an 18-year-old in 1992 when he became the first Briton in 84 years to win an Olympic archery medal in individual competition.

He also won a second bronze as part of the British trio in the men's team event, but a few months later he gave up the sport for 12 years in order "to have a bit of a life."

He returned to competitive action in 2005 and is a regular presence in the world's top 10.

Did you know?

Olympic history 2008 - 49th (individual), 1st rd (team)

1992: bronze (individual & team)

Lincolnshire's Terry was an unemployed roofer at the time of the 1992 Olympics, and his £35-a-week dole money was controversially stopped by the Department of Health and Social Security, who ruled that he was "on holiday" in Barcelona and therefore ineligible for benefits.

After giving up archery he found another sporting love: racing motorbikes. He was once knocked unconscious at Brands Hatch.

Other career

Terry was eliminated in his quarter-final at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and was also part of the England team that narrowly missed out on bronze.

He was fourth at the 2007 World Championships, but was knocked out in the last 64 at the most recent Olympics.