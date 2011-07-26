100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Andy Murray

Tennis

Born: 15/05/87

Career highlights

Murray became the first British man in 74 years to reach a Wimbledon final this July. It was his fourth Grand Slam final, following on from the US Open in 2008 and Australian Open in 2010 and 2011. He was the first Briton for 72 years to reach more than one Grand Slam final.

Murray's other accolades include becoming the highest-ranked Briton in history when he rose to number two in the world in 2009, winning the junior US Open in 2004, and being the youngest-ever British debutant in the Davis Cup - aged 17 years and 293 days - the following March.

Career lowlights

Olympic history 2008 - 1st round (singles), 2nd round (doubles)

He has lost all four of his Grand Slam finals, failing to win a set in the first three of them.

Did you know?

Murray was the first player to win a match that started and finished under the Centre Court roof at Wimbledon - he beat Stanislas Wawrinka in five sets in the fourth round in 2009.