100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Zoe Smith

Weightlifting (58kg class)

Born: 26/04/94

Career highlights

Smith became the first Englishwoman to win a weightlifting medal in Commonwealth Games history when she clinched bronze in the 58kg weight division in Delhi.

She then lifted a personal best total of 208kg at the European Championships this April to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard and finish fourth, a mere 3kg outside the medal places. That personal best was then increased to 211kg at the British Senior Weightlifting Championships.

The 5ft 2in teenager has won world and European silver medals at youth level.

The chance to compete in front of my home crowd is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I want to be able to get myself into the best shape possible Zoe Smith

Career lowlight

The Greenwich-born athlete had her funding temporarily removed by British Weightlifting in December 2010 for being 'overweight', causing huge controversy.

Smith said she was hurt by headlines such as 'Zoe must become a weightshifter'.

She has dropped down from the 63kg division this year as it is believed the lighter division offers her a better prospect of a medal.

Did you know?

She was a gymnast until the age of 12 and was only persuaded to take up weightlifting when her coach said it was her only chance of making it to the Olympics.