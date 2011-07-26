50 worldwide contenders for 2012: Luciana Aymar

Hockey

Argentina

Born: 10/08/77

Career highlights

Argentina's captain has been the FIH player of the year on an incredible seven occasions. She is a huge star in her own country and will carry her nation's flag at these Games.

Other career

The midfielder, who has been dubbed "La Maga" (The Magician), has won 319 caps for Argentina, scoring 119 goals.

Did you know?

She will turn 35 on the day of the women's final - Aymar has three Olympic medals, but has never won gold.