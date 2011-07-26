Peter Joppich

Fencing (foil)

Germany

Born: 21/12/82

Career highlights

Joppich won his fourth individual world foil title in November 2010. He previously won world titles in 2003, 2006 and 2007.

Olympic history 2008 - 5th

2004 - 6th

Career lowlights

London 2012 will be his third Olympics, and he awaits his first medal. He was sixth in Athens and fifth in Beijing.

Career background

Joppich decided he wanted to become a fencer after watching the event at the 1988 Olympics, aged five. He joined his local club despite being too young to fence competitively.

After he turned 13, he left his hometown for the Elite Schools of Sports in Bonn to study and train as a professional fencer.