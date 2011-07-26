50 worldwide contenders for 2012: Jordyn Wieber

Artistic gymnastics

United States

Born: 12/07/95

Career highlight

Last year was Wieber's first at senior level - but what an impact she made. She signalled her arrival by beating then-world champion Aliya Mustafina at the American Cup on her international debut.

Wieber then took the individual all-around title at the World Championships and helped the USA to team gold.

Career background

Wieber got her first taste of gymnastics as a four-year-old after her parents put her in a recreational class because they noticed she had unusually large muscles for a young child.

Did you know?

Winning Olympic gold is Wieber's main ambition - second on the list is meeting pop idol Justin Bieber.