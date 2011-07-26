100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Tom Daley

Diving (10m individual platform, 10m synchronised platform)

Born: 21/05/94

Career highlights

The Devonian became Britain's youngest ever world champion in an Olympic sport when he clinched gold on the 10m platform in 2009 at the age of 15.

A year earlier he had won the European title and competed in two Olympic finals. He earned two Commonwealth titles in 2010, beating Olympic champion Matt Mitcham in the individual event.

Further proof of his world-class ability came with a lifetime-best score to regain the European 10m platform title this May.

Olympic history 2008 - 7th (10m platform), 8th (synchronised 10m platform)

Other career

Daley began diving when he was eight and became Britain's second youngest male Olympian when he competed in Beijing, aged 14 years and 81 days.

For many years, he was unable to practise some of the more difficult dives because of his age but he expanded his dive list in 2011.

Personal

Daley's father, Rob, died exactly 14 months before the start of the 2012 Olympics after a long battle with cancer.

Daley paid tribute to his "incredibly brave" dad, who chaperoned him around the world despite his illness. The father-of-three was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006 but had been in remission until a similar diagnosis nearly five years later.