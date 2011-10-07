50 worldwide contenders for 2012: Lena Schöneborn

Modern pentathlon

Germany

Born: 11/04/86

Career highlights

Olympic champion Schöneborn ended the 2011 season as world number one after winning overall World Cup gold and her first European title, both in England.

The foundation of her Olympic success in Beijing was a dominant performance in the fencing, and she finished comfortably ahead of British silver medallist Heather Fell.

Olympic history 2008 - gold

Other career

The world junior champion in 2005 has yet to replicate that success at the senior championships. She has won an individual silver and two bronze medals but gold eludes her after seven attempts.

She was fifth at the last two World Championships.

Career background

Schöneborn took up pentathlon at the age of 14 after being introduced to the sport through her swimming club.

Fencing and riding were the last disciplines she learned, but she says she loves the diversity of the different events and has no preference among them.