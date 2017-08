Athletics - event schedule

From the section

Venue: Olympic Park - Olympic Stadium (apart from Marathon and Race Walk)

All times BST

Friday 3 August

Morning session 1000-1342

Men's Shot Put: Qualifying

Women's Heptathlon: 100m Hurdles

Women's Triple Jump: Qualifying

Women's 100m: Round 2

Men's 400m Hurdles: Round 1

Women's Heptathlon: High Jump

Men's Hammer Throw: Qualifying

Women's 400m: round 1

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: round 1

Evening session 1900-2155

Women's Heptathlon: Shot Put

Women's 100m: Round 1

Women's Discus Throw: Qualifying

Men's Long Jump: Qualifying

Men's 1500m: Round 1

Men's Shot Put: Final

Women's Heptathlon: 200m

Women's 10,000m: Final

Saturday 4 August

Morning session 1000-1343

Men's 100m: Preliminaries

Women's Heptathlon: Long Jump

Women's Pole Vault: Qualifying

Men's 400m: Round 1

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Round 1

Women's Heptathlon: Javelin Throw

Race Walk 1700-1830 (The Mall)

Men's 20km walk: Final

Evening session 1900-2205

Men's 400m Hurdles: Semi-finals

Women's Discus: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 100m: Semi-finals

Men's Long Jump: Final

Women's 400m: Semi-finals

Women's Heptathlon: 800m, victory ceremony

Men's 10,000m: Final

Women's 100m: Final

Women's 10,000m: victory ceremony

Men's Shot Put: victory ceremony

Sunday 5 August

Marathon 1100-1400 (The Mall)

Women's Marathon: Final

Evening session 1900-2200

Women's 400m Hurdles: Round 1

Men's High Jump: Qualifying

Women's Triple Jump: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 100m: Semi-finals, final

Men's 1500m: Semi-finals

Men's Hammer Throw: Final

Men's 400m: Semi-finals

Women's 400m: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Final

Men's 100m: Final

Men's 10,000m: Victory ceremony

Men's Long Jump: Victory ceremony

Women's 100m: Victory ceremony

Women's Marathon: Victory ceremony

Monday 6 August

Morning session 1000-1217

Men's Discus Throw: Qualifying

Women's 100m Hurdles: Round 1

Women's Shot Put: Qualifying

Men's 800m: Round 1

Women's 1500m: Round 1

Evening session 1850-2140

Women's Pole Vault: Final

Women's Shot Put: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 200m: Round 1

Women's 400m Hurdles: Semi-finals

Men's 400m Hurdles: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Final

Men's 400m: Final

Men's 100m: Victory ceremony

Men's Hammer: Victory ceremony

Tuesday 7 August

Morning session 1000-1234

Women's Javelin: Qualifying

Men's 110m Hurdles: Round 1

Men's Triple Jump: Qualifying

Women's 5000m: Round 1

Men's 200m: Round 1

Evening session 1900-2125

Men's High Jump: Final

Women's Long Jump: Qualifying

Women's 100m Hurdles: Semi-finals

Men's Discus Throw: Final

Men's 800m: Semi-finals

Women's 200m: Semi-finals

Men's 1500m: Final

Women's 100m Hurdles: Final

Men's 400m: Victory ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Victory ceremony

Women's Pole Vault: Victory ceremony

Wednesday 8 August

Morning session 1000-1338

Men's Pole Vault: Qualifying

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying

Men's Decathlon: 100m

Men's 5000m: Round 1

Men's Decathlon: Long Jump

Women's 800m: Round 1

Men's Decathlon: Shot Put

Evening session 1800-2158

Men's Decathlon: High Jump

Men's Javelin Throw: Qualifying

Men's 110m Hurdles: Semi-finals

Women's 1500m: Semi-finals

Women's Long Jump: Final

Men's 200m: Semi-finals

Women's 400m Hurdles: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 200m: Final

Men's 110m Hurdles: Final

Men's Decathlon: 400m

Men's 1500m: victory ceremony

Men's High Jump: victory ceremony

Men's Discus: victory ceremony

Women's 100m Hurdles: victory ceremony

Thursday 9 August

Morning session 0900-1600

Men's Decathlon: 110m hurdles

Women's High Jump: Qualifying

Men's Decathlon: Discus Throw

Men's 4 x 400m Relay: Round 1

Men's Decathlon: Pole Vault

Evening session 1830-2210

Men's Decathlon: Javelin Throw

Men's Triple Jump: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 800m: Semi-finals

Men's 800m: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay: Round 1

Men's 110m Hurdles: victory ceremony

Men's 200m: Final, victory ceremony

Women's Javelin Throw: Final

Men's Decathlon: 1500m

Women's 200m: victory ceremony

Women's Long Jump: victory ceremony

Friday 10 August

Evening session 1900-2137

Men's Pole Vault: Final

Women's 4 x 400m Relay: Round 1

Women's Hammer Throw: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay: Round 1

Women's 5000m: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 1500m: Final

Men's 4 x 400m Relay: Final

Men's Decathlon: Victory ceremony

Women's Javelin: Victory ceremony

Saturday 11 August

Race walk 0900-1320 (The Mall)

Men's 50km walk

Race walk 1700-1845 (The Mall)

Women's 20km walk

Evening session 1845-2130

Women's High Jump: Final, victory ceremony

Men's Javelin Throw: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 5,000m: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 800m: Final, victory ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay: Final, victory ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay: Victory ceremony

Men's Pole Vault: Victory ceremony

Men's 50km Race Walk: Victory ceremony

Women's Hammer Throw: Victory ceremony

Women's 20km Race Walk: Victory ceremony

Sunday 12 August

Marathon 1100-1340 (The Mall)

Men's marathon: Final