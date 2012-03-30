Badminton - event schedule
Venue: Wembley Arena
All times BST
Saturday 28 July
Morning session (0830-1100)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Afternoon Session (1230-1700)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Evening Session (1830-2300)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Sunday 29 July
Morning session (0830-1100)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Afternoon Session (1230-1700)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Evening Session (1830-2300)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Monday 30 July
Morning session (0830-1100)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Afternoon Session (1230-1700)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Evening Session (1830-2300)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Tuesday 31 July
Morning session (0830-1100)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Afternoon Session (1230-1700)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Evening Session (1830-2300)
Men's Singles: Group Play Stage
Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Women's Singles: Group Play Stage
Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage
Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage
Wednesday 1 August
Morning session (0930-1100)
Men's Singles: Round of 16
Women's Singles: Round of 16
Mixed Doubles: Quarter finals
Afternoon Session (1230-1530)
Men's Singles: Round of 16
Women's Singles: Round of 16
Mixed Doubles: Quarter finals
Evening Session (1700-2100)
Men's Singles: Round of 16
Women's Singles: Round of 16
Mixed Doubles: Quarter-finals
Thursday 2 August
Morning Session (0900-1100)
Mixed Doubles: Quarter-finals
Afternoon Session (1230-1530)
Women's Singles: Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles: Semi-finals
Evening Session (1700-2000)
Men's Singles: Quarter-finals
Women's Doubles: Semi-finals
Friday 3 August
Morning Session (0900-1200)
Women's Singles: Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles: Finals
Afternoon Session (1330-1700)
Men's Singles: Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles: Finals
Saturday 4 August
Morning Session (0900-1200)
Men's Doubles: Semi-finals
Women's Doubles: Finals
Afternoon Session (1330-1700)
Women's Singles: Finals
Women's Doubles: Finals
Sunday 5 August
Morning Session (0900-1100)
Men's Singles: Bronze medal match
Men's Doubles: Bronze medal match
Afternoon Session (1300-1600)
Men's Singles: Gold medal match
Men's Doubles: Gold medal match