Badminton - event schedule

Venue: Wembley Arena

All times BST

Saturday 28 July

Morning session (0830-1100)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Afternoon Session (1230-1700)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Evening Session (1830-2300)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Sunday 29 July

Morning session (0830-1100)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Afternoon Session (1230-1700)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Evening Session (1830-2300)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Monday 30 July

Morning session (0830-1100)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Afternoon Session (1230-1700)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Evening Session (1830-2300)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Tuesday 31 July

Morning session (0830-1100)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Afternoon Session (1230-1700)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Evening Session (1830-2300)

Men's Singles: Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Women's Singles: Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles: Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles: Group Play Stage

Wednesday 1 August

Morning session (0930-1100)

Men's Singles: Round of 16

Women's Singles: Round of 16

Mixed Doubles: Quarter finals

Afternoon Session (1230-1530)

Men's Singles: Round of 16

Women's Singles: Round of 16

Mixed Doubles: Quarter finals

Evening Session (1700-2100)

Men's Singles: Round of 16

Women's Singles: Round of 16

Mixed Doubles: Quarter-finals

Thursday 2 August

Morning Session (0900-1100)

Mixed Doubles: Quarter-finals

Afternoon Session (1230-1530)

Women's Singles: Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles: Semi-finals

Evening Session (1700-2000)

Men's Singles: Quarter-finals

Women's Doubles: Semi-finals

Friday 3 August

Morning Session (0900-1200)

Women's Singles: Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles: Finals

Afternoon Session (1330-1700)

Men's Singles: Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles: Finals

Saturday 4 August

Morning Session (0900-1200)

Men's Doubles: Semi-finals

Women's Doubles: Finals

Afternoon Session (1330-1700)

Women's Singles: Finals

Women's Doubles: Finals

Sunday 5 August

Morning Session (0900-1100)

Men's Singles: Bronze medal match

Men's Doubles: Bronze medal match

Afternoon Session (1300-1600)

Men's Singles: Gold medal match

Men's Doubles: Gold medal match

