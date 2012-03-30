Fencing - event schedule
Venue: Excel Centre, London
All times BST
Saturday 28 July
Women's Individual Foil: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1600)
Women's Individual Foil: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)
Sunday 29 July
Men's Individual Sabre: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1400)
Men's Individual Sabre: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-1930)
Monday 30 July
Women's Individual Epee: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1600)
Women's Individual Epee: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)
Tuesday 31 July
Men's Individual Foil: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1530)
Men's Individual Foil: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)
Wednesday 1 August
Men's Individual Epee: Round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (0900-1540)
Women's Individual Sabre: Round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (0900-1540)
Men's Individual Epee: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1730-2050)
Women's Individual Sabre: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1730-2050)
Thursday 2 August
Women's Team Foil: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)
Women's Team Foil: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)
Friday 3 August
Men's Team Sabre: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (1030-1530)
Men's Team Sabre: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-1950)
Saturday 4 August
Women's Team Epee: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)
Women's Team Epee: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)
Sunday 5 August
Men's Team Foil: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)
Men's Team Foil: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)