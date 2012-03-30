Fencing - event schedule

From the section

Venue: Excel Centre, London

All times BST

Saturday 28 July

Women's Individual Foil: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1600)

Women's Individual Foil: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)

Sunday 29 July

Men's Individual Sabre: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1400)

Men's Individual Sabre: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-1930)

Monday 30 July

Women's Individual Epee: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1600)

Women's Individual Epee: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)

Tuesday 31 July

Men's Individual Foil: Round of 64, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (1030-1530)

Men's Individual Foil: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2010)

Wednesday 1 August

Men's Individual Epee: Round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (0900-1540)

Women's Individual Sabre: Round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals (0900-1540)

Men's Individual Epee: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1730-2050)

Women's Individual Sabre: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1730-2050)

Thursday 2 August

Women's Team Foil: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)

Women's Team Foil: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)

Friday 3 August

Men's Team Sabre: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (1030-1530)

Men's Team Sabre: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-1950)

Saturday 4 August

Women's Team Epee: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)

Women's Team Epee: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)

Sunday 5 August

Men's Team Foil: Round of 16, quarter-finals, classifications (5th-8th places), semi-finals (0900-1630)

Men's Team Foil: Bronze medal match, gold medal match, victory ceremony (1800-2050)