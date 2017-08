Beach volleyball - event schedule

From the section

Venue: Horse Guards Parade

All times BST

Saturday 28 July

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (2000-2350)

Sunday 29 July

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (2000-2350)

Monday 30 July

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (2000-2350)

Tuesday 31 July

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (2000-2350)

Wednesday 1 August

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (2000-2350)

Thursday 2 August

Men's and women's preliminaries - four matches (0900-1250)

Men's and women's preliminaries - six matches (1430-1820)

Men's and women's preliminaries - two matches, lucky loser round - four matches (2000-2350)

Friday 3 August

Men's round of 16 - one match (0900-1050)

Men's round of 16 - one match (1300-1450)

Men's round of 16 - one match (1700-1850)

Men's round of 16 - one match (2100-2250)

Women's round of 16 - one match (0900-1050)

Women's round of 16 - one match (1300-1450)

Women's round of 16 - one match (1700-1850)

Women's round of 16 - one match (2100-2250)

Saturday 4 August

Men's round of 16 - one match (0900-1050)

Men's round of 16 - one match (1300-1450)

Men's round of 16 - one match (1700-1850)

Men's round of 16 - one match (2100-2250)

Women's round of 16 - one match (0900-1050)

Women's round of 16 - one match (1300-1450)

Women's round of 16 - one match (1700-1850)

Women's round of 16 - one match (2100-2250)

Sunday 5 August

Men's quarter-finals - two matches (1800-1950)

Women's quarter-finals - two matches (2200-2350)

Monday 6 August

Men's quarter-finals - two matches (1800-1950)

Women's quarter-finals - two matches (2200-2350)

Tuesday 7 August

Men's semi-final (1700-1850)

Men's semi-final (1700-1850)

Women's semi-final (2100-2350)

Women's semi-final (2100-2350)

Wednesday 8 August

Women's bronze medal match, gold medal match (1900-2230)

Thursday 9 August

Men's bronze medal match, gold medal match (1900-2230)