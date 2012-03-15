World Olympic Dreams: Jan 2012

Matthew Pinsent travels to Windhoek to visit Merlin Diamond, a young sprinter nicknamed 'the cheetah of Namibia'.

Also on the programme, the Gaza Strip's Nader el Masri feels the loneliness of a long distance runner, members of Belgium's track and field team trek 80km across an Icelandic glacier and Mongolian boxer Badar Uugan welcomes the BBC to a centuries-old sporting festival.

Visit the World Olympic Dreams home page for the latest reports.