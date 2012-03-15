World Olympic Dreams: May 2011

Matthew Pinsent presents the latest round up of the stories of aspiring athletes from around the world who are aiming to compete at the London Olympics in 2012.

Luol Deng leads the charge for GB Basketball, our reporter heads to the Rift Valley in Kenya and French mountain biker Julien Absalon tackles a volcano.

Elsewhere, British swimmer Achieng Ajulu-Bushell visits family in Kenya, plus we meet up with India's boxing superstar MC Mary Kom and 'blind' archer Im Dong-Hyun.

Read more about their stories at the World Olympic Dreams website.

