World Olympic Dreams: November 2011

Matthew Pinsent is at Lord's to present the latest round-up of the stories of aspiring athletes from around the world who are aiming to compete at the London Olympics in 2012.

Majlinda Kelmendi fights for the right to fight; Im Dong-Hyun arrows in on London 2012; Alistair Brownlee gears up for the toughest year of his life; Merlin Diamond's lonely island; Matthew Pinsent on Iraqi rower Haider Rashid; plus, Luol Deng revisits his South Sudan roots.

Top Stories