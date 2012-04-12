At London 2012, boxer MC Mary Kom is aiming to deliver India its second ever Olympic gold medal in an individual sport. As the BBC's Emma Jane Kirby discovers in this 25 minute documentary, the diminutive mother of two is no stranger to violence.

Mary Kom's homeland, Manipur, is a troubled Indian state where in the capital Imphal, at least thirty different groups of insurgents are fighting over territory.

