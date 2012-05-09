27 July BBC TV and radio Olympic schedule

From the section

(All times BST)

Opening Ceremony and archery ranking rounds (no video coverage)

All video mentioned below available on BBC Sport website for UK users

Red Button (satellite and cable) and Connected TV

Up to 24 streams to cover live action.

BBC One & BBC One HD:

1900-0030 - The Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

BBC Red Button (Freeview)

301

0600-0900 Football: Highlights of the men's football preliminaries as the London 2012 Olympic Games get underway

0900-1300 Torch Relay: Live coverage of the Olympic Torch relay. Not available on 301HD

1300-2050 Football: Highlights of the men's football preliminaries as the London 2012 Olympic Games get underway

2050-2430 Audio Description coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games (audio only). Not available on 301HD

2430-0300 Full repeat of the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games

0300-0855 Football: Highlights of the men's football preliminaries

302

0030-0300 Football: Highlights of the men's football preliminaries

Radio - 5 live

0600 - 10005 live Olympic Breakfast (with Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden)

1000 - 14005 live Olympics (with Victoria Derbyshire and Mark Chapman)

1400 - 18305 live Olympics (with Peter Allen and Colin Murray)

1830 - 01005 live Olympics (with Mark Pougatch and Tony Livesey - Opening Ceremony coverage)

BBC Radio 5 live Olympics Extra

0000 - 1000Olympic Highlights - Aound up of all the day's Olympic action from the London 2012 Games.

1000 - 0000Olympics Extra - live Olympic coverage from the London 2012 Games.