30 July BBC TV & radio Olympic schedule

(All times BST)

22 Sports contested

Archery, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, diving, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics (artistic), handball, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting (no video of qualifying sessions), slalom canoe/kayaking, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo and weightlifting

Highlights

Tom Daley and Peter Waterfield compete for gold in the 10m synchronised platform final

Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte prepare to battle it out in the Men's 200m Freestyle final. Britons Gemma Spofforth and Liam Tancock will be aiming to make their mark on the backstroke finals.

In women's rowing, Katherine Grainger with partner Anna Watkins begin their fight to add Olympic Gold to their world title.

While the Men's four start their quest for a fourth successive Olympic Gold

Silver flyweight medallist Andrew Selby competes for the first time today.

BBC One/BBC One HD

0600-0900 Olympic Breakfast with Bill Turnbill & Hazel Irvine

0900-1130 features rowing at Eton Dorney

1130-1300 the world's leading Three Day Event riders prepare for the gruelling cross-country stage after two days of dressage.

1345-1600 10m synchronised platform final plus action in the tennis

1600-1800 men's team final in the gymnastics

1900-2200 action from the Aquatics Centre

2240-0000 Gabby Logan has guests from across the city of London as day three of the Olympics draws to a close

0015-0100 Dan Walker looks back at day three of the games

BBC Two

1300-1345coverage of the Equestrian Three Day Event cross-country phase continues

1800-1900 action from day three of the Olympics continues

2200-2240 late night Olympic action

BBC Three

0900-1400 action from badminton, beach volleyball, archery and table tennis.

1400-1900 live coverage of the equestrian three day event followed by the conclusion of the men's team gymnastics final.

1900-2300 Britain's men's hockey team play the first of five preliminary matches against Argentina while in women's basketball, Team GB play Canada.

Red Button

All video mentioned below available on BBC Sport website for UK users

Red Button (satellite and cable) and Connected TV

Up to 24 streams to cover live action.

BBC Red Button (freeview)

301

0600-0855 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

0855-1255 Archery: Men's and women's elimination rounds from Lord's.

1255-1525 Tennis: Men's singles third round and women's singles fourth round matches from Wimbledon.

1525-1710 Weightlifting: The women's 58kg Group A final, which Britain's Zoe Smith will be hoping to reach.

1710-1825 Tennis: Men's singles third round and women's singles fourth round matches from Wimbledon.

1825-1930 Water Polo: Great Britain's women take on Russia in the preliminaries at the Water Polo Centre.

1930-1955 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1955-2030 Basketball: The opening stages of Great Britain v Qualifier in the women's preliminaries (continues on BBC Three).

2030-2300 Boxing: Men's Fly (52kg) and Men's Light Heavy (81kg) elimination rounds.

2300-2400: Beach Volleyball: Women's preliminary matches from Horse Guards Parade.

0000-0100 Highlights of today's London 2012 Olympic Games action

0100-0600 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

302

1900-2300: Badminton: Men's and women's singles and doubles group matches.

2300-2400 Basketball: Final stages of Angola v USA in the women's preliminaries.

0000-0530 Highlights and replays from the day's top action at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Radio - 5 live

0600 - 10005 live Olympic Breakfast (with Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden)

1000 - 14005 live Olympics (with Victoria Derbyshire and Mark Chapman)

1400 - 18305 live Olympics (with Peter Allen and Colin Murray)

1830 - 22305 live Olympics (with Mark Pougatch).

2230 - 0100Late Night Olympics: Livesey's 2012 Marathon

BBC Radio 5 live Olympics Extra

0000 - 1000Olympic Highlights - Aound up of all the day's Olympic action from the London 2012 Games.

1000 - 0000Olympics Extra - live Olympic coverage from the London 2012 Games.