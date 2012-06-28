2 August BBC TV & radio Olympic schedule

From the section

(All times BST)

21 Sports contested

Archery, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, cycling - track, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics - artistic, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo.

Key highlights:

- Canoe Double (C2) Men's Final with David Florence and Richard Hounslow in action

- Kayak (K1) Women's Final - Lizzie Neave in action

- Cycling - Women's Team Sprint Final - Victoria Pendleton or Jess Varnish hoping for gold

- Cycling - Men's Team Sprint Final with Chris Hoy or Jason Kenny hoping for success

- Rowing - Men's Double Sculls Final

- Rowing - Lightweight Men's Four Final

- Rowing - Women's Eight Final

- Shooting - Men's Double Trap Final with Richard Faulds or Peter Wilson looking for gold

- Swimming - Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

- Swimming - Men's 200m Backstroke Final with Ryan Lochte in action

- Swimming - Men's 200m lM Final with Michael Phelps up against Ryan Lochte

- Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle Final with GB's Fran Halsall competing

All video mentioned below available on BBC Sport website for UK users

Red Button (satellite and cable) and Connected TV

Up to 24 streams to cover live action.

BBC One & BBC One HD

0600-0900 Olympic Breaksfast with Bill Turnbull and Hazel Irvine

0900-1130 Anticipation of a successful day for Britain's rowers builds at Eton Dorney with a capacity crowd at Lords set to watch the battle for women's individual Archery honours

1130-1300 Three Rowing finals to be raced with Britain capable of winning a medal in all three classes

1345-1600 An afternoon of Tennis, Archery and Shooting where Britain has a good chance of success in the Men's Double Trap Final

1600-1800 Six days of Track Cycling start here with two gold medals at stake

1900-2200 The latest instalment of the Phelps v Lochte battle in the pool with hope also that Fran Halsall can make the podium in the Women's 100m freestyle

2200-0100 Olympics Tonight followed by Olympic Sportsday with highlights and news from the day

BBC Two

1300-1345 The Tennis competitions have reached a crucial stage. It's quarter-finals day in the singles and mixed doubles with semi-finals being played in the Men's & Women's Doubles

1800-1900 One more event to complete the first day of the Track Cycling programme

2200-2240 There's still lots of action to come with two hours of world class sport taking place across London

BBC Three

0900-1400 Rebecca Adlington is in action this morning in the heats of the Women's 800m freestyle

1400-1900 The final two medals are decided in Canoe Slalom and the best female individual Gymnast is crowned

1900-2300 The evening starts with Hockey: British women play their third preliminary match against Belgium. Then Britain's Men's Basketball team take on Beijing silver medallists Spain

Red Button

301

0600-0820 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

0820-1000 Hockey: Korea face Japan in the women's preliminaries.

1000-1230 Judo: Women's -78kg and Men's -100kg elimination rounds and quarter-finals at ExCeL

1230-1455 Badminton: Women's Singles quarter-finals and Mixed Doubles semi-finals at Wembley Arena.

1455-1600 Shooting: The Men's Double Trap final at Royal Artillery Barracks.

1605-1745 Handball: Great Britain's men face Argentina in the men's preliminaries

1745-1820 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1820-1940 Water Polo: Great Britain face USA in the men's preliminaries

1950-2030 Basketball: Great Britain's men face Spain in the preliminaries (coverage contunues on BBC Three)

2030-2230 Boxing: Men's Light (60kg) and Middle (75kg) category rounds

2230-2400 Basketball: USA v Qualifier in the men's preliminaries

0000-0100 Highlights of today's London 2012 Olympic Games action

0100-0600 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

302

1900-1955 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1955-2400: Beach Volleyball: Preliminaries and Lucky Loser matches from Horse Guards Parade.

0000-0530 Highlights and replays from the day's top action at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Radio - 5 live

0600 - 10005 live Olympic Breakfast (with Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden)

1000 - 14005 live Olympics (with Victoria Derbyshire and Mark Chapman)

1400 - 18305 live Olympics (with Peter Allen and Colin Murray)

1830 - 22305 live Olympics (with Mark Pougatch).

2230 - 0100Late Night Olympics: Livesey's 2012 Marathon

BBC Radio 5 live Olympics Extra

0000 - 1000Olympic Highlights - Aound up of all the day's Olympic action from the London 2012 Games.

1000 - 0000Olympics Extra - live Olympic coverage from the London 2012 Games.