7 August BBC TV & radio Olympic schedule

(All times BST)

20 Sports contested

Athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling (track), diving, equestrian, football, gymnastics (artistic), handball, hockey, sailing, synchronised swimming, table tennis, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, wrestling.

Key highlights

- Men's High Jump Final - European champion Robbie Grabarz will be looking to take gold in his Olympic debut

- Women's 100m Hurdles Final - American-born Tiffany Porter turns out for Team GB, hoping to win her first Olympic medal

- Men's 1500m Final - Youngster Ross Murray and 30-year-old Andrew Baddeley are both competing in their first Olympic games

- Cycling (track) - Team GB's Laura Trott, Victoria Pendleton and Sir Chris Hoy will be looking for medals in their respective disciplines, which all conclude today

- Team Dressage Competition Final - European champions Team GB look to grab an Olympic gold

- Women's Floor Exercise Final - Beth Tweddle searches for that elusive first Olympic medal

- Men's Triathlon - Brothers Jonathan & Alistair Brownlee look to complete a historic one-two

- Men's Football semi-finals

Red Button (satellite and cable) and Connected TV

Up to 24 streams to cover live action.

BBC One & BBC One HD

Coverage from 0600-0100 including:

0600-0900 Olympic Breakfast with Sian Williams and Chris Hollins

1130-1330 Coverage of the Men's Triathlon live from Hyde Park with Team GB's Brownlee brothers expected to shine

1600-1800 The final day of action at the Olympic Velodrome with Victoria Pendleton and Laura Trott in action

1900-2200 Gary Lineker presents athletics action from the Olympic Stadium with the Men's High Jump Final and the Men's 1500m Final taking place. Also includes coverage of the first Men's football semi-final

2240-0100 Olympics Tonight with Gabby Logan followed by a round-up of the day's action with Dan Walker in Olympic Sportsday

BBC Two

Coverage from 1330-2240 including:

1800-1900 More action from the final day at the Velodrome with the Men's Keirin finals seeing Sir Chris Hoy in action

BBC Three

Coverage from 0900-2300 including:

1400-1700 Manish Bhasin and Shirley Robertson present coverage of women's windsurfing and the Women's Floor Exercise Final, with gymnast Beth Tweddle hoping to take gold

1700-2300 Coverage of the men's football semi-finals, with a place in Saturday's Wembley final at stake

BBC Red Button (Freeview)

301

0600-0820 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

0820-0955 Hockey: Australia v Pakistan in the men's preliminaries

0955-1130 Cycling: First round of the Men's Keirin, Women's Omnium 3km and Individual Pursuit action.

1130-1400 Table Tennis: Women's Team Bronze Medal Match

1400-1455 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1455-1610 Synchronised Swimming: The final of the Duet from the Aquatics Centre

1610-1655 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1655-1900 Beach Volleyball: Men's or Women's semi-finals from Horse Guards Parade

1900-1940 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

1940-2030 Hockey: Continued coverage from BBC Three of Spain v Great Britain in the men's preliminaries

2030-2230 Boxing: Men's Fly (52kg) and Welter (69kg) quarter-finals from ExCeL

2230-2255 Live coverage of the Olympic Games (details to be confirmed)

2255-2350 Beach Volleyball: Men's or Women's semi-final from Horse Guards Parade

2350-0100 Highlights of today's London 2012 Olympic Games action

0100-0600 Olympic Sportsday - Repeat

302

1900-2040 Weightlifting: Men's +105kg Group A Final from ExCeL

2055-2150 Beach Volleyball: Men's or Women's semi-final from Horse Guards Parade

2205-2400 Basketball: Women's fourth quarter-final from the Basketball Arena.

0000-0530 Highlights and replays from the day's top action at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Radio - 5 live

0600 - 10005 live Olympic Breakfast (with Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden)

1000 - 14005 live Olympics (with Victoria Derbyshire and Mark Chapman)

1400 - 18305 live Olympics (with Peter Allen and Colin Murray)

1830 - 22305 live Olympics (with Mark Pougatch).

2230 - 0100Late Night Olympics: Livesey's 2012 Marathon

BBC Radio 5 live Olympics Extra

0000 - 1000Olympic Highlights - Aound up of all the day's Olympic action from the London 2012 Games.

1000 - 0000Olympics Extra - live Olympic coverage from the London 2012 Games.