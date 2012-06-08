World Olympic Dreams: Jun 2012

Matthew Pinsent tours the world in search of aspiring Olympians. He starts in Usain Bolt's home town of Trelawney, Jamaica and ends up in Afghanistan where he finds the country's only Olympic medallist and a water polo team struggling to find a pool to train in.

Elsewhere, Kosovo's top athletes discuss their frustration at not being able to compete internationally. Plus, Jehue Gordon, a hurdler from Trinidad, on the near-death experience that has shaped his preparations for London 2012.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories