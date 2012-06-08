Matthew Pinsent tours the world in search of aspiring Olympians. He starts in Usain Bolt's home town of Trelawney, Jamaica and ends up in Afghanistan where he finds the country's only Olympic medallist and a water polo team struggling to find a pool to train in.

Elsewhere, Kosovo's top athletes discuss their frustration at not being able to compete internationally. Plus, Jehue Gordon, a hurdler from Trinidad, on the near-death experience that has shaped his preparations for London 2012.